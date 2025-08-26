Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of assaulting elderly woman in Beaver County

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman in Raccoon Township. 

Police in Raccoon Township, Beaver County are asking people to be on the lookout and help locate Steven Bombiani, 53, who they say assaulted and seriously injured an elderly woman last week.

Police say Bombiani, who is known to frequent the Aliquippa area, is accused of pushing and punching a woman after police say he stole money from her. 

The woman is still undergoing medical procedures for the injuries she sustained during the alleged assault. 

Police say Bombiani is sometimes known to drive an older, white Ford F-150, is around 6'0" tall, has brown hair, and has hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information about where Bombiani might be is asked to reach out to either the Raccoon Township Police Department or the Pennsylvania State Police. 

