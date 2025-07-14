Raccoon Creek State Park reopens swimming area after closure due to E. coli levels

After a closure due to high levels of E. coli, the beach at Raccoon Creek State Park is back open for swimming.

Just last week, families hoping to cool off were greeted with a "beach closed" sign.

"Bummed as heck. We were all ready, bags packed. And next thing you know, we can't go," Sarah Lohr said on Monday. "But we're here now. We're back today."

Park officials said recent water samples showed E. coli levels have dropped to safe levels. Swimming has resumed, and food concessions opened on Monday.

Despite a mix of sun, clouds and rain, that didn't stop people from taking a swim on Monday.

"We're having a good time despite the weather. We're happy it's back open," said Lohr.

Kids were especially excited to return, though not without a few bumps along the way.

"I was having a lot of fun with my sister a couple minutes ago, until she got stung by a honeybee," Jason Wragg said.

The park said stormwater runoff from recent heavy rains likely caused the temporary contamination.

"When it rained last week, I figured this would happen," longtime visitor Jan Bartlett said. "We've been coming here since my kids were little."

Officials said the water is sampled weekly during the swim season to ensure safety, following Pennsylvania Department of Health standards.

"I feel like they wouldn't open it back up if it wasn't safe, so I think we're all good," said Lohr.

The beach is now fully open, but anyone who visited around the closure and is feeling unwell is encouraged to consult a doctor.