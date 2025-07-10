Raccoon Creek State Park closes swimming area due to high E. coli levels

A state park in Beaver County had an unexpected announcement for visitors Thursday, and a popular swimming destination will be shut down for the foreseeable future.

Raccoon Creek State Park in Beaver County has closed off the lake section of Raccoon Creek Beach until further notice due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria in the water. The park said on its Facebook page that it does not release the results of its testing publicly, but it follows Pennsylvania Department of Health standards.

When visitors arrived at the park, they found signs saying "closed, no swimming," but no explanation had been provided. Once they learned about the elevated levels of E. coli, they were disappointed.

"I've heard about how great this park is, and I just get to be disappointed when I show up," says Brandon Singh, who drove to the park from Maryland. "They won't even let me swim."

Dina Kovaleva lives in Beaver, and she was hoping to bring her children to swim in the lake.

"I heard it's a beautiful place for kids to swim, and we came here for the first time, and it's closed," Kovaleva said. "I don't want my kids to get sick. So, yes, I think it's good that they closed it, but it would be nice to know why it's closed."

David Flores agrees that it's good the lake is closed because of safety for children, but he also said he wouldn't let it ruin the whole trip.

"I guess things happen," Flores said. "You never know. But we're enjoying nature, so that's good. Yes, it was really disappointing, but as long as everything else is open, we're fine."

Singh, along with Andy Castle and Jered Kettle from Steubenville, Ohio, saw the restriction as excessive.

"I'd like the option," said Singh. "Why do they care? What's it matter to them if I'm the one who gets sick?"

"I heard it's because of E. coli, but you can treat that," said Kettle. "You can put stuff in the water to treat that. I don't know why they're not doing that."

Castle, a medical professional, agreed, saying, "Even though it is the leading cause of UTIs, you can take precautions to prevent it."

The park says once the E. coli levels drop, it will let everyone know when it's safe to get back in the water. Public swimming waters are regularly checked for E. coli as a marker of cleanliness.