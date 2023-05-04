Raccoon Creek State Park Beach listed among top 100 secret beaches to visit this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A beach in the Pittsburgh area made the list of the top 100 secret beaches to visit this summer -- and you might be surprised where to find it.

According to a survey of 3,000 families by Family Destinations Guide, the beach at Raccoon Creek State Park is ranked #34 on the list.

While it's still too cold to really enjoy the water, the beach is open to visitors.

The #1 secret beach on the list is found in Hawaii.