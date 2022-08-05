Watch CBS News
Quik-It Chicken on North Side hit with consumer alert

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Quik-It Chicken on the North Side was hit with a consumer alert. 

The Allegheny County Health Department said inspectors found unsanitary conditions and a roach infestation at Quik-It Chicken at Valero Fueland on Pennsylvania Avenue. 

The inspection report from Thursday lists more than a dozen violations. 

The health department said there were dirty utensils and equipment in the kitchen, and a power strip was "heavily soiled with grease." The report said there was no evidence of sanitization in the facility. 

An inspector also found a roach infestation in the kitchen and food service areas. The report said there were multiple roaches and one was even found in a sink by the cook line. 

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 3:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

