Quik-It Chicken on North Side hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Quik-It Chicken on the North Side was hit with a consumer alert.

The Allegheny County Health Department said inspectors found unsanitary conditions and a roach infestation at Quik-It Chicken at Valero Fueland on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The inspection report from Thursday lists more than a dozen violations.

The health department said there were dirty utensils and equipment in the kitchen, and a power strip was "heavily soiled with grease." The report said there was no evidence of sanitization in the facility.

An inspector also found a roach infestation in the kitchen and food service areas. The report said there were multiple roaches and one was even found in a sink by the cook line.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.