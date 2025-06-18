Puppy found suffering from heatstroke in hot car prompts warning from Beaver County Humane Society

A puppy suffering from heatstroke was rescued from a car in Hopewell Township, prompting a warning from the Beaver County Humane Society.

Last week, a 6-month-old Doberman named Atlas was found by Hopewell Township police in "extreme heat-related stress," locked in a car with a stopped engine and no access to water. Humane officers said Atlas had been locked inside for nearly 30 minutes before he was rescued, and when he got to the shelter, he was "dangerously" dehydrated, weak and trembling.

After the team at the humane society stabilized Atlas, he was taken to an emergency vet for overnight hospitalization. He was surrendered by his owner, and while he's in stable condition and recovering, the humane society says Atlas isn't out of the woods yet. He's made significant improvements in the past week, but the shelter doesn't know the full extent of the injuries caused by his prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Humane society warns of leaving pets in hot cars

The Beaver County Humane Society is urging pet owners to protect their pets from the heat. If it's hot for you, that means it's even hotter for your pet. The warning comes as Pittsburgh has 90-degree temperatures in the forecast next week.

"We love summer as much as our pets, but we have a responsibility to protect them from unsafe conditions," Butler County Humane Society Executive Director Alison Yazer said in a news release. "Animals left in hot temperatures, especially enclosed spaces like cars, can develop heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes. Unfortunately, many pets don't survive it, even with veterinary intervention."

During hot temperatures, it's important to give pets plenty of fresh, clean and cool water to keep them hydrated. Time outside should be limited, and if you are heading out, make sure the asphalt isn't too hot, because it can burn a pet's paws.

Know the signs of overheating: excessive panting, trouble breathing, drooling and an increased heart rate. If your pet is collapsing, having a seizure or has bloody diarrhea or vomiting, then they may be experiencing a heat-related emergency.

Is it illegal to leave a pet in a hot car?

It's not illegal to leave your pet in a vehicle, but police officers, humane officers and animal control officers have the right to forcibly remove pets from cars if they have good-faith reason to believe the pet will suffer harm if not immediately removed.

Leaving a pet in a car in dangerous conditions could lead to charges of animal cruelty, neglect or abandonment, which, in Pennsylvania, is punishable by up to seven years in jail and as much as $15,000 in fines, the humane society says.

Earlier this month in Altoona, a man was charged with a felony count of animal cruelty after his dog, which was rescued from a hot truck, died on the way to the vet.