7 puppies found dumped in West Virginia in single-digit temperatures

Authorities in West Virginia are investigating after seven puppies were found abandoned on the side of the road in single-digit temperatures.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office, which is across the border from Pennsylvania, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it's investigating an animal cruelty case after several puppies were found in the area.

The sheriff's office said deputies received a call early Tuesday morning about puppies on Smith Road. When deputies got there, they said they found three puppies and took them to "a safe place."

Also Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said a resident of Middle Run Road called in and said there were four puppies on the side of the road and they took them in and wanted the dog warden to come and get them.

The temperatures were in the single digits when the puppies were found, the sheriff's office said. It comes as the area is in the middle of a cold snap.

The sheriff's office said a total of seven puppies are safe and warm, but now authorities are investigating. The sheriff's office posted photos of the puppies on Facebook, showing them hungrily gathered around a bowl of food.

Anyone with information is asked to message the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or call 304-564-3311 ext 234.