PTL Summer Cocktail Recipes
We've got some great summer drinks for you today including Summer Sunset and a Mojito!
Check out the full recipes below!
Cocktail Recipes:
Summer Sunset
Ingredients
- 1 oz Dad's Hat Straight Rye Whiskey (Made in Bristol, Pennsylvania)
- ½ oz Sweet Revenge Strawberry Liqueur (Made in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
- ½ oz fresh lime juice
- Ginger beer
- Strawberries, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Top with ginger beer.
- Garnish with strawberries and mint sprig.
Mojito
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Allegheny Distilling Maggie's Farm White Rum (Made in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 2 tsp. sugar
- Soda water
- Mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions:
- Muddle the mint (reserving a sprig) and sugar with a splash of soda water in a cocktail shaker or mixing glass until the sugar dissolves and you smell the mint.
- Add the lime juice and rum and shake with ice.
- Strain over ice into a rocks glass.
- Top with soda water
- Garnish with mint sprig and serve.
