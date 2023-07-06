Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

PTL Summer Cocktail Recipes

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Drinks with Dave: Introducing a summer set of cocktails
Drinks with Dave: Introducing a summer set of cocktails 04:55

We've got some great summer drinks for you today including Summer Sunset and a Mojito! 

Check out the full recipes below! 

Cocktail Recipes:

Summer Sunset

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Dad's Hat Straight Rye Whiskey (Made in Bristol, Pennsylvania)
  • ½ oz Sweet Revenge Strawberry Liqueur (Made in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • ½ oz fresh lime juice
  • Ginger beer
  • Strawberries, for garnish
  • Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

  1. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
  3. Top with ginger beer.
  4. Garnish with strawberries and mint sprig.

Mojito

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Allegheny Distilling Maggie's Farm White Rum (Made in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • Soda water
  • Mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

  1. Muddle the mint (reserving a sprig) and sugar with a splash of soda water in a cocktail shaker or mixing glass until the sugar dissolves and you smell the mint.
  2. Add the lime juice and rum and shake with ice.
  3. Strain over ice into a rocks glass.
  4. Top with soda water
  5. Garnish with mint sprig and serve.

Featured Products:

  • Courtyard Winery First Kiss Pennsylvania (Made in Pittsburgh, PA)
  • Stateside Surfside Iced Tea and Vodka 4x355 mL Cans (Made in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

First published on July 6, 2023 / 10:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.