PTL Summer Cocktail Recipes

Drinks with Dave: Introducing a summer set of cocktails

We've got some great summer drinks for you today including Summer Sunset and a Mojito!

Check out the full recipes below!

Cocktail Recipes:

Summer Sunset

Ingredients

1 oz Dad's Hat Straight Rye Whiskey (Made in Bristol, Pennsylvania)

½ oz Sweet Revenge Strawberry Liqueur (Made in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

½ oz fresh lime juice

Ginger beer

Strawberries, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with strawberries and mint sprig.

Mojito

Ingredients:

2 oz Allegheny Distilling Maggie's Farm White Rum (Made in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

1 oz fresh lime juice

2 tsp. sugar

Soda water

Mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

Muddle the mint (reserving a sprig) and sugar with a splash of soda water in a cocktail shaker or mixing glass until the sugar dissolves and you smell the mint. Add the lime juice and rum and shake with ice. Strain over ice into a rocks glass. Top with soda water Garnish with mint sprig and serve.

