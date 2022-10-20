PTL Links: October 20, 2022
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
- Grey the Great Dane | Instagram
- Neighborhood Ford Store | Instagram
- Ford Driving Skills for Life
- Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
- KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PTL Weekend Guide
- Pittsburgh Magazine
- Castle Blood
- Flavortahn Throwdahn
- "I'm Not a Comedian ... I'm Lenny Bruce" at the Byham Theater
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.