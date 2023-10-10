PTL Links: Oct. 10, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topic
- Pittsburgh Penguins | PPG Paints Arena
- Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
- Dr. Lori | YouTube
- Ask Dr. G
- Off The Record XXIII
- Ireland Contracting
- Indiana University of Pennsylvania | IUP Research
- Ford Driving Skills for Life | Taking The Lead on KDKA.com
- Donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
Pittsburgh Today Live on Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.