PTL Links: July 28, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topic
- Goat Fest PGH | South Side Community Council
- Noble Environmental Christmas in July | Plum Borough
- The Commonheart | Stage AE
- Outdoor Grass Volleyball in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Cultural Trust | Summer Gallery Crawl
- Good L'Oven Cookie Shop
- Pittsburgh CLO Academy
- Waiting Child | SWAN
- Canine Companions
Pittsburgh Today Live on Social Media
