PTL, Best of the Batch Foundation host holiday toy drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A little bit of rain didn't stop all fun at the Walmart in West Mifflin this morning for a toy drive benefitting local kids this holiday season.

Members from Pittsburgh Today Live, including David Highfield, were out supporting the Best of the Batch Foundation and Batch A Toys.

This year, they're working towards one of their most ambitious goals yet.

"We're aiming for over 8,000 toys, 250 families, and over 700 kids this holiday season," said Charlie Batch.

If you couldn't make it out today and want to help out, you can get more details by clicking here.