PRT: Light rail service carried around 85,000 fans to North Shore for Taylor Swift concerts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit says that approximately 85,000 people used the company's light rail service to get to and from the North Shore for Taylor Swift's two concerts last weekend.

PRT says that those numbers are nearly four times the typical ridership for a Friday and Saturday.

The #⃣'s are in!@taylorswift13 and Juneteenth events this past weekend helped us see the highest ridership weekend since the start of the pandemic! 😁 pic.twitter.com/esuvr2ErCL — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) June 22, 2023

"We knew there would be a lot of demand for public transit this past weekend, and I'm extremely proud of the way our teams stepped up," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "In addition to our employees, I want to thank riders for choosing to use public transit. The crowds this weekend, especially with so many young people, give us a lot of hope for the future of our industry."

The company also says that other events in Downtown Pittsburgh like Juneteenth festivities combined with the concert helped contribute it towards being the busiest weekend for riders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.