PRT bus gets stuck on local street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus got stuck this afternoon out in Turtle Creek.

PRT said the bus driver attempted to turn around on Maple Street when they got stuck around 3 pm.

The driver missed a turn, was trying to get back on the route and drove down a street that was unnavigable by bus. There was minor property damage, and the bus was towed from the scene, according to Adam Brandolph of Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

No injuries were reported.