Protein, nutritional shakes recalled due to possible microbial contamination

Some protein and nutritional drinks under recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 50 protein and nutritional drink products are being pulled from store shelves for what is described as microbial contamination.

The products are made by the Lyons Magnus LLC company.

Some were sold under popular brand names like Glucerna, Oatly, Premier Protein, Aloha and more.

The company's products intended for infants are not part of the recall, the FDA said.

(Source: FDA)

The recalled products have lot codes and best by dates on the top or the sides of their cartons or cases. They were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.

To see a list of all the products and their UPC codes, lot codes and best by dates, visit this link.

If you have any of the products, throw it away or return it for a refund.