How to protect your water heater amid extreme cold in Pittsburgh area

When temperatures plunge, it's not just people feeling the freeze. Plumbers say water heaters are under serious stress, too.

KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller found a leaking water heater in the basement of a home in Moon Township on Tuesday, one of many similar calls plumbers are responding to right now across the Pittsburgh area, as frigid temperatures push aging systems to their limits.

"The first thing we look for is the pan inside the base of the water heater," said Eric McDowell, an installer with Mr. Waterheater.

McDowell and fellow installer Rahshid Jemison were called in to replace a leaking tank at a home in Moon Township.

"As the weather gets colder, the tanks are definitely working harder," McDowell said.

Plumbers say the most common cold-weather issues include frozen pipes feeding the heater, aging or weakened tanks and pressure buildup caused by expanding ice.

John Sembower, president and owner of Mr. Waterheater, says the phone hasn't stopped ringing.

"It rang a little bit Sunday, which is usually a busy day for us. But yesterday, the phone rang off the hook," Sembower said.

Tips to protect your water heater

Experts say a few simple steps can help prevent a breakdown. They include:

Keep the area around the heater warm by opening a cabinet or basement door

Insulate exposed pipes and the water heater tank

Let faucets drip slightly to keep water moving

If your water heater suddenly fails, plumbers recommend checking the circuit breaker or pilot light, looking for leaks or frozen pipes, shutting off the water if there is pooling or dripping, and calling a licensed plumber.

"We're getting a lot of panicked phone calls," Sembower said. "We're in a lot of homes and even delivering heaters to people, so we are doing a little bit of everything."

In a city that knows winter well, experts say a little prevention can go a long way because no one wants to start their day with a cold shower.