What can you do to protect yourself from EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses?

FOXBORO – Families across New England are turning to different methods to fight off eastern equine encephalitis, also called EEE, and other mosquito-born illnesses.

Mark Negron of Safe Organic Yard is always a little puzzled when business winds down weeks before a consistent morning frost.

"People are shutting down their pools and thinking they're going to save a few bucks by not treating this month. Even if it starts getting cooler, you're going to see less mosquitoes but you're going to see the more dangerous mosquitoes," he said.

A New Hampshire man is hospitalized, with swelling in his brain, after testing positive for three mosquito-borne illnesses including EEE. Another New Hampshire man died after being diagnosed with EEE.

What can be done to prevent EEE?

Health experts urge people to use tried and true protection: staying in at dusk and dawn, clothing layers, and repellent containing DEET.

"There are different strengths of DEET as well as Picaridin and people think the stronger the better. It's just that the stronger lasts longer," said Dr. Robyn Riseberg of Boston Community Pediatrics.

A North Attleboro couple told WBZ-TV they are trying out repellent bracelets as another tool. They're not sure they work, but they're willing to try anything for a husband who gets eaten alive.

"He'll usually double and triple up. He'll do all the things he can. I wanted anything that could maybe help," the woman named Jennifer said.

How to protect young children from mosquitoes

Picaridin might feel less sticky for kids with sensory issues, and follow directions for newborns and babies.

"At this time of year if you're going for a walk with your baby put a mosquito net over them. It's breathable, it's light, it's easy, and it works," Dr. Riseberg said.

Negron reminds customers that just because you don't own a bird bath doesn't mean you're in the clear.

"A tarp on the ground is going to hold mosquito larvae. A lot of kids toys hold mosquito larvae. It's really important to go through your yard and make sure you don't have these things holding standing water because that's going to create a problem for you," Negron said.

The Environmental Protection Agency has an online tool to help you find the best and safest repellent product for your family's needs.