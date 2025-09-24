Prostitution sting at Pittsburgh-area massage parlors leads to charges against 2 people

Two people were charged after a prostitution sting at a pair of massage parlors in Westmoreland County, authorities said.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Wednesday that law enforcement agencies launched an investigation in May into Asian Garden Spa on William Penn Highway in Export and Asian Massage on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell after they were accused of soliciting prostitution. Officials said police received citizen complaints and online reviews detailing allegations of prostitution, leading to an undercover investigation.

Authorities said undercover officers on separate occasions paid for massage services at both businesses, and employees offered to perform sexual acts for extra money. Officers refused the service and ended the massages, the district attorney's office said.

Law enforcement, according to the news release, served a search warrant at Asian Garden Spa and Asian Massage, arresting one woman at each business. Authorities said Weihong Wang from Asian Garden Spa and Li Cheng from Asian Massage were charged with prostitution.

Cheng is accused of being responsible for the day-to-day operations at the Lower Burrell business. The news release said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on Wang due to her immigration status.

The Murrysville and Lower Burrell police departments worked with the district attorney's office on the case, authorities said.