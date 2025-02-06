Proposal eliminating parking in Market Square moves forward with Historic Review Commission approval

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market Square is on its way to getting a major upgrade with a focus on pedestrians and as a part of it, there will be some controversial changes to traffic patterns.

Martin Powell often comes through Market Square, what he calls the center of Downtown Pittsburgh, to do some errands.

"This is in the middle. This is almost an anchor," Powell said. "Close to the concert halls and the theaters, Point Park is right here."

It's due for a makeover. The last one was in 2009. Now a larger overhaul is in the works led by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership after the city's Historic Review Commission unanimously approved a proposal on Wednesday.

One primary element is a change to the traffic pattern. No cars will be allowed to drive on the south end, and they'll be limited on the north end. You also won't be able to park throughout the square. Loading zones would be expanded with additional space on Forbes and Fourth Avenue.

It comes after an earlier plan that eliminated all traffic, which had some businesses concerned, was scrapped last year.

"It's a difficult situation to please everybody. Some of the businesses are affected in different ways than others are, just because of the geographical logistics of where they're located in the square," said Kathy Marsico, the operations director at Nicholas Coffee.

Marsico said the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has been working with the businesses to come up with the best solutions for things like deliveries.

"It'll still be a challenge, but the best effort was made," Marsico said.

She feels overall, the square needs improvement, as do others who look forward to expanded outdoor dining, and a space that honors the history of the city and square.

"Let them know a piece of our city, like a bit at a time," said Cole Newman, who works in the square.

The square goes back to the 1700s, and the design includes a steel and glass structure inspired by the one that was home to vendors in those early years. It will also incorporate colors symbolizing the three rivers and the sky, and there will be a path with historical medallions representing events that happened in the square.

"This is a great spot, so it needs activity and safety and lights and action," Powell said.

The proposal will now go to the Planning Commission to review and vote. Eventually, the plan is to have the project completed in time for the NFL Draft in 2026.