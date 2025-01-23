The official dates of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh were announced

PITTBURGH (KDKA) - The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh April 23-25 2026 as announced by VisitPittsburgh and the NFL.

"This is a monumental step forward in bringing the 2026 NFL Draft to life right here in the City of Champions," said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH.

Details of the NFL Draft are still being finalized, but there will be representatives from 32 NFL teams along with the elite draft picks.

"With a new Pittsburgh International Airport, Allegheny County will be ready to welcome NFL legends, prospects, their families and fans," said Sara Innamorato, Allegheny County Executive.

The NFL Draft has become one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, and the 2024 draft in Detroit had attendance of over 775,000 fans and more than 50 million viewers.

Over three days during the draft there will be a collection of activities to participate in called the NFL Draft experience, which is free to the public. The NFL Draft Experience will allow fans to take part in immersive exhibits, games, musical performances, and autograph sessions.

"The 2026 NFL Draft is an opportunity to celebrate football and Pittsburgh's unique place in the history of the game, while also promoting our region nationally and globally across the rare platform provided by the NFL Draft," said Art Rooney II, Steelers President.

This year, the draft will be held in Green Bay April 24-26 with registration opening this spring. Details can be found on the Green Bay Packers team site.