Project Prom everything high schoolers need to look and feel their best

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Since 2003, a business office turned boutique in Penn Hills has helped thousands of high schoolers get ready for their big night free of charge.

From prom dresses to shoes and jewelry, Project Prom by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services offers everything these students need to look and feel their best.

Shelli Luchs, senior manager of events and donations, told KDKA-TV, "I hope they know that they'll be treated with the respect and courtesy that they would in an actual retail experience. I think probably even more so because our volunteers are so excited to welcome them."

This year, the shop is filled with more than 3,000 dresses. All of the dresses are either barely worn or still have tags and have been donated by dress shops and residents across the county.

"It's so fun because as they go through the process they become more and more confident and they feel like they're coming into their power about what they want to wear and how they want to look," said Luchs.

Each teen and a guest of their choice gets paired with a personal shopper to help come up with the perfect prom look. They even have a stage where the ladies can reveal their selections.

"It's so much fun to hear the oohs and aahs coming from the reveal area because everyone gets into it," Luchs said.

To learn more about eligibility, registration, scheduling and how teens can also get access to free tuxedo rentals, check out the ACDHS website here.