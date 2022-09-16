Watch CBS News
Primanti Bros. offers T.J. Watt light duty job while on injured reserve list

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is rehabbing an injury, Primanti's is offering him a light duty job.

The offer comes just after the team placed Watt on the injured reserved list.

Primanti's says its light duty work includes greeting guests, taking online orders, and seating new customers.

The company says Watt can start as soon as he's available. 

