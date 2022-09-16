Primanti Bros. offers T.J. Watt light duty job while on injured reserve list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is rehabbing an injury, Primanti's is offering him a light duty job.

The offer comes just after the team placed Watt on the injured reserved list.

BREAKING: We're extending a job offer to @_TJWatt while he's rehabbing his injury. It's "light duty" to avoid further pec strain. This position in the Strip District will give the linebacker easy access to the regenerative power of fries & slaw. What do you say, TJ? #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/s3Vpis1jVY — Primanti Bros (@primantibros) September 15, 2022

Primanti's says its light duty work includes greeting guests, taking online orders, and seating new customers.

The company says Watt can start as soon as he's available.