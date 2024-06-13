Priest treated for smoke inhalation following early morning fire at Monroeville church

Flames seen shooting from roof of building on Monroeville church campus

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - A church was damaged and a priest was taken to the hospital after flames ripped through it early on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh told KDKA that EMS crews took a priest to the hospital for smoke inhalation but they have since been released.

"A priest was taken to the hospital for evaluation after breathing in smoke, and fortunately has since been released. There is extensive damage to the rectory. The cause is being investigated by the Allegheny County Fire Marshall."



The fire took place on Azalea Drive near Garden City Drive in Monroeville in the rectory of the Christ the Divine Shepherd Church.

From above, you can see the flames caused extensive damage to the building on the church's campus.

A view from the KDKA Drone Team KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. and that's when crews were called to respond to the commercial structure fire. Penn Hills firefighters said they were called to assist when it was elevated to a two-alarm fire.

The diocese says Bishop David Zubik is out of town but was informed of the fire and has expressed his gratitude to the first responders and is thankful no one was seriously hurt.

The fire is now under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.

We'll have more on this story throughout the morning, stay with KDKA on air and online for the latest.