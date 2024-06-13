Pittsburgh man accused of setting multiple fires over 3-day period

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police said he intentionally set multiple fires over three days.

In a post on Facebook, the Allegheny County Police Department said 41-year-old David Harknett of Pittsburgh faces a list of charges, including aggravated arson, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the incidents.

Police said Harknett was arrested after intentionally setting fire to an abandoned building on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township on Thursday morning. After investigating, police said they determined the 41-year-old man was responsible for a string of other fires in the Pittsburgh area since Tuesday.

Police said he intentionally set fire to Christ the Divine Shephard Parish in Monroeville on Thursday morning. He is also accused of intentionally setting fire to four vehicles throughout Allegheny County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's office was requested to investigate all six reported fires and determined each fire to be incendiary in nature," the Facebook post said.

Allegheny County police added that the man is accused of stealing from multiple vehicles at the Jefferson Hills Police Department on Tuesday.

Harknett was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.