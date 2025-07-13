President Trump and Sen. Dave McCormick to visit CMU for Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit

President Trump and the world's top leaders in energy and AI will be in Pittsburgh this week, where they are set to meet at Carnegie Mellon University.

The president will be here on Tuesday for the event, which will focus on energy and innovation, highlighting Pennsylvania's potential to lead the AI revolution.

However, his visit will not be without pushback, as on CMU's campus, signs painted with the words "protest the summit" could be seen.

Those words were seen on the CMU Fence, and on social media, the fence was painted that way to "call on students and the Pittsburgh community to stand against fossil fuels, AI for surveillance, and authoritarianism."

During the visit, President Trump will be joined by Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick, who is hosting the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit. It looks to bring together the top leaders in the energy, AI, global investment, labor, and trade sectors, and government officials.

Senator McCormick said the goal is to harness the state's natural resources and workforce to jumpstart the economy and support national security, while aligning with President Trump's energy agenda.

The event comes shortly after Amazon's announcement of a $20 billion investment in data centers across Pennsylvania, the largest economic development project in the state's history, and $14 billion partnership between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel to boost domestic steel production and protect thousands of jobs.

Tuesday's summit is expected to put a national spotlight on Pennsylvania's role in powering the future of energy and technology.