Habitat for Humanity's Allegheny Valley chapter celebrating former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Allegheny Valley chapter of Habitat for Humanity will be among those across the country celebrating former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday today.

Former President Carter, our nation's 39th president, has lived a life of service since leaving office in 1981. His most prominent contributions have been to Habitat for Humanity.

Carter and his late wife Rosalind donated more than just their fame to the Habitat cause and were no strangers to the swing of a hammer from their first encounter with the organization in 1984.

The former president turns 100 years old today and to mark the day, the Allegheny Valley chapter is celebrating at its ReStore in New Kensington, which sells everything imaginable for the home, made up of all donated items.

"It's a birthday party, so you have to have cake," said Maria Guzzo. "So we'll have cupcakes to provide for the customers to make it a party."

Guzzo says they'll also have a jar full of peanuts for guests to guess the number and try to win a gift card.

Right now, the Allegheny Valley chapter is working on two homes for families in need.

"We gutted the properties and now we're just starting to build up on them," Guzzo said.

Proceeds from the store in New Kensington help pay for everything needed for the projects, not to mention what is donated.