President Biden says he will visit East Palestine, Ohio 'at some point'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden says he'll visit the train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio -- but didn't say when that would happen.
After a luncheon with Senate Democrats on Thursday, he told reporters he would visit the site at some point.
The comments are an about-face from previous comments out of the White House that the President had no plans for a trip to East Palestine.
