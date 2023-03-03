Watch CBS News
President Biden says he will visit East Palestine, Ohio 'at some point'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden says he'll visit the train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio -- but didn't say when that would happen.

After a luncheon with Senate Democrats on Thursday, he told reporters he would visit the site at some point.

The comments are an about-face from previous comments out of the White House that the President had no plans for a trip to East Palestine. 

