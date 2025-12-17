Presents From Police spreads holiday cheer across the city for hundreds of children

For more than a decade, Presents from Police has been delivering more than just gifts; it's been spreading holiday cheer across Pittsburgh, and this year, the tradition is back to make the season a little brighter for hundreds of children.

The Christmas magic arrived at the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, and not in a sleigh, but in squad cars.

"It's remarkable to see the generosity of the communities and to see the gifts that come in multitudes every year; it's just great," said Billi Jo Huffman, the chief school administrator.

About 30 police departments teamed up this year to spread holiday cheer.

"Every year, it's just been a blessing," said Aspinwall Police Chief John Nemec. "If it wasn't for the police officers coming and the residents, and the people around donating, there wouldn't be a Presents from Police."

Nearly 200 students received gifts, including those with complex needs, autism, or disabilities. It served as a reminder to everyone that the most meaningful presents can't be bought, and that simple lesson is the goal.

"We can be a beacon of light to the children, because we know children look up to us, and the officers get so excited about coming [here]," said Chief Nemec.

With toy bags filled, Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the building, there was no grinch at the holiday tradition that also delivers smiles.

"Just to have an opportunity to see the wonderful and joyful faces of our students as they see the police arrive and bring the gifts, it really just shows the power of community support and community engagement," said Dr. Johanna Vidal-Phelen, the CEO and President of the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh.

The giving isn't over just yet; officers will also visit UPMC Children's Hospital on Friday and then the Sunrise School on the 23rd.

Donations are still being accepted at the Aspinwall Borough Building.