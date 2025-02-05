With potential icy conditions headed to the Pittsburgh area, here's how you can stay prepared

Emergency services chief gives tips on how to stay safe during an ice storm

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Preparing for an oncoming ice storm goes well beyond the storm itself and experts say that ice storm-related issues are often overlooked.

At the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department, they're standing at the ready and their biggest concerns are tree branches and power lines. While the icy conditions can start off looking like a winter wonderland, it can end as a total nightmare.

The ice glistening on the trees can look beautiful, but that frozen water becomes heavy, too heavy for some trees and power lines and that is where the nightmare comes in.

Scott Garing, the Chief of Fire and Emergency Services in Cranberry Township has been through these ice storms before and said that the concern is power lines and tree branches coming down.

"They can only take so much weight," he said. "When the snow builds up, plus the rain, plus the ice, it creates a weight issue."

An issue that can bring trees and branches down on homes, cars, or anything of the sort. When it comes to cars parked outside during an ice storm, there are two important points to consider.

One is obviously what you'll be waking up to when it's time to drive is ice. It might be too thick to scrape off so consider covering your windshield to protect it from the ice.

Another thing that many don't consider is not parking under a tree. Those heavy branches can do a lot of damage if they come down on your car. Even after an ice storm, the car might not have such an easy commute.

The chief once again called on his experience from ice storms in the past.

"All the tree branches have to be cleaned up and the power lines were stretched across the roadway and we just had to close the roads," he said.

Chief Garing said to be aware of your local resources.

One final tip from the experts - make sure that your homeowner's insurance is up to date. If your home gets damaged, you don't want to discover that your coverage has lapsed.