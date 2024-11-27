Rain in the Pittsburgh area holds off until the evening, pre-Thanksgiving travel looks clear

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A significant cold blast of air will arrive this weekend, with us likely having one of the coldest December starts on record next week.

There's a lot of good news for those driving and traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Model data is now showing temperatures a good 2-3 degrees warmer than they were showing just 24 hours ago. This puts Pittsburgh solidly out of any potential travel difficulties. I still expect to see a couple of hours of snow falling up along I-80 and in the Laurel Highlands, but temperatures again look to be too warm for widespread issues.

If traveling, today is looking dry until after 9 p.m. when rain showers start to roll in from the west. If traveling to Columbus Ohio, they'll start seeing rain showers as soon as 6 p.m. tonight.

Almost everyone should see rain through midnight, and then after that places along and north of I-80 will begin to see a changeover from rain to snow. Temperatures will still continue to be a couple of degrees above 32° during this time in places like Mercer and Venango Counties.

It will be close though and there will likely be a place or two that sees temps hover near 32°.

Rain and snow will continue fairly consistently through 8 a.m. Thanksgiving. While the lion's share of precipitation falls before 10 a.m., isolated snow and rain showers will still be possible through the rest of Thursday and into Friday morning.

Once the rain and snow chance ends, the chill settles in. The start of December will be one of the coldest starts ever for the month.

I have Saturday through Wednesday highs hovering near 30 degrees with morning temperatures dipping to the teens in most areas - brrrr!

