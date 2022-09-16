PPS contests judge's decision to give property tax relief to some Allegheny County homeowners
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is contesting a judge's decision to give property tax relief to thousands of homeowners in Allegheny County.
The district said the judge's ruling was beyond his authority. Under the ruling, about 11,000 property owners with pending appeals are in line for major tax reductions. That would mean school districts will see a large drop in revenue.
