PPG Place ranked the No. 1 most beautiful ice rink in North America

The ice rink at PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh has been ranked the most beautiful ice rink in North America, according to a new study.

The study, which was conducted by Premier Inn, listed the most beautiful ice rinks in the world and Downtown Pittsburgh's own PPG Place ice rink landed No. 9 on the worldwide list along with being named the most beautiful in North America.

Premier Inn said they collected photos of over 50 ice rinks around the world and used eye-tracking technology to see which displays people were most drawn to.

Magic Ice USA, who operates the PPG Place rink, said it was a tremendous honor for the city and a proud milestone for the company to have the rink named the most beautiful in North America.

"For 25 years, we have had the privilege of designing, building, and operating The Rink at PPG Place, supporting a holiday tradition that has become deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the city," Magic Ice USA said.

The PPG Place ice rink was also recently listed as the No. 5 ice skating rink in the United States on USA TODAY's 10Best list, where the rink was praised for its views of Pittsburgh's most marvelous buildings.