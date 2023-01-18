Pothole Pain: Swings in weather causing uptick in potholes this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They're back and they're back with a vengeance.

Those dastardly potholes are popping up...well...out...everywhere.

They're a serious threat to your wallet - damage from hitting a pothole can cost you from a couple hundred to a couple of thousand dollars.

It's not exactly rocket science why we're seeing so many potholes so early, it's meteorological science.

"This warm weather that we all love, for potholes, as any water, any moisture gets into those cracks in the road, it freezes and those cracks expand," explained PennDOT Assistant District Executive, Maintenance, Lori Musto.

That then breaks up the asphalt and when it thaws, pop goes the pothole.

"We do have crews every day for potholes," Musto said.

They don't have to look far but due to all the recent rain, repairs are difficult.

"We're limited, especially when they're filled with water," Musto explained. "We do have a cold patch, we'll get out, and put the cold patch in, but if there is water in the patch, it will also pop out."

She also said that they keep at it knowing the cold patch is only a temporary fix with some lasting longer than others.

"You'll see us out there hitting the same pothole multiple times," Musto said. "I'm waiting for that, to dry out waiting for spring."

Because once the warmth truly arrives, Musto said they can then do a proper repair with the hot mix.

While crews drive their routes looking for problems, Musto said they can't be everywhere.

So, if you have one of those "teeth rattlers" near you - report it.

"1-800-FIXROADS or PennDOT.gov, [you] can put in a customer care complaint and we will go out and take care of it for you," she said.

Of course, when the snow returns, those crews go right back to salting and plowing with the potholes having to wait.

Now, what if it's not a state road that PennDOT maintains?

Allegheny County can be reached at 412-350-4636, the City of Pittsburgh has the 311 line, and you can call your local borough.

All that said - you can call 1-800-FIXROADS and they'll help direct your inquiry, no matter who owns the road.