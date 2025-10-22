A couple lines of rain will impact areas of western Pennsylvania on Wednesday

We had a severe storm yesterday evening with the warning encompassing parts of Washington and Allegheny counties. There was one large hail report of nickel-sized hail.

A slow-moving upper low moving over Lake Erie both today and tomorrow will keep temperatures down below average and low rain chances in place.

I have high temperatures today, just at 50 degrees, with low temperatures in the low 40s. Dew points are in the 30s, so the air mass in place is cold and dry. Temperatures should remain between 5-10 degrees below average now through Saturday.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday KDKA Weather Center

Getting into today's forecast, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50 degrees for a high. Yesterday's high temperature hit 60 degrees. Noon temperatures today should be in the upper 40s with winds coming in out of the west at about 10mph.

Today's rain chance is low for everyone, but the chance is slightly higher the further north you go. Overall, most of your day, if not your entire day, will be dry. If you see any rain, it will not last very long.

Thursday will be a repeat type of day with the setup very similar to today. If you are south of Pittsburgh, you will be dry on Thursday. Pittsburgh probably will be dry. I have Thursday highs near 50 degrees with morning lows near 40 degrees.

Some of the impact from the rain and storms that moved through on Tuesday night KDKA Weather Center

The coldest weather of the week will be in place on Friday and Saturday morning, with morning lows dipping to the mid-30s in Pittsburgh. Places outside of the city will dip to the low 30s, with a number of places falling below freezing.

Looking ahead to the weekend and big games, Pitt plays on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and will see temperatures in the low 50s for the game. West Virginia also plays Saturday night at 6 p.m. and should also expect temperatures around 50 for game time.

Temperatures will dip down into the 40s before the start of the 2nd half.

The Steelers play on Sunday night, and they will also see dry conditions and game-time temperatures in the 50s.

Enjoy the games! Let's get some wins.

7-day forecast: October 22, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

