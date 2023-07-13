Post Malone wears Wawa shirt in Pittsburgh, prompting reply from Sheetz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Post Malone made a bit of a statement with his wardrobe at his Star Lake concert. He wore a Wawa shirt in Pittsburgh.

The genre-bending singer brought his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on Wednesday night. The venue said the show was sold out and everything was "just immaculate."

Except for maybe his t-shirt selection.

Ain't no party like a Posty party 😎🎉 What a great night for another SOLD OUT show at Star Lake! The show, the crowd,... Posted by The Pavilion at Star Lake on Thursday, July 13, 2023

"Pittsburgh loves you Post Malone (even if you wore a WaWa shirt)," The Pavilion at Star Lake wrote on Facebook followed by #TeamSheetz.

The Sheetz vs. Wawa rivalry divides the state, and the western half usually sides with Altoona-based Sheetz.

Sheetz even took notice and tweeted out a photo of Post Malone with a Sheetz logo edited on top of his shirt. "We fixed it for you, Posty," the company wrote.