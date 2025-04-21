Bishops David Zubik, Larry Kulick offer poignant tributes to Pope Francis after his death

The death of Pope Francis has saddened the Catholic faithful worldwide. Many of them, including Bishop David Zubik, remember a pontiff who wasn't afraid to speak truth to power and was always looking out for the less fortunate.

The bells of Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland rang out for noon mass. On the minds of many entering the house of worship: the loss of their leader of the Catholic faith.

"I think he was a game changer. I think he was much humbler and lived his life with humility," said worshipper Chris May.

"I think he was one of the most giving and realistic popes," Valerie Angell added.

Pope Francis' death struck the heart of the man who shepherds the Catholic flock in Pittsburgh: Bishop Zubik.

"I had the privilege of meeting with Pope Francis several times. He had a natural gift that made people feel they were very important," Bishop Zubik recounted.

Zubik recalls the personal touch the pontiff exemplified by a simple congratulations letter from Rome.

"The one I was totally blown away by when I celebrated my 25th anniversary as a bishop, I got this letter."

Zubik says the next pope will face a challenging world where tough talk and violence are becoming a crutch for many nations and individuals.

Zubik added that the next pope would be smart to continue Pope Francis' legacy in one very important way.

"There's a difference between listening and hearing. You hear with your brain, you listen with your heart. And I think Pope Francis listened with his heart."

"He carried his cross through these infirmities"

With voices lifted and heads bowed, dozens of Catholics also came out on Monday to Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis.

Bishop Larry Kulick, the head of the Diocese of Greensburg, presided over Monday's mass. Two weeks ago, the bishop saw the pope while leading a pilgrimage in Rome.

The bishop said he believed the pope seemed on the mend after being seen on Sunday, celebrating Easter with thousands at the Vatican.

"The Holy Father came through Holy Week and Easter and dies on Easter Monday," said Bishop Kulick. "He carried his cross through these infirmities, even during Holy Week, appearing at times and now, here in the joy of Easter, he passes. So, it really reminds us all of our journey from this world to the next."

Kulick was sad to hear of the Holy Father's passing, but added that his life and work would live on.

"I think his legacy is really one in which he was pastor," said Bishop Kulick. "The way in which he administered, the way in which he met people, the way in which he even did diplomacy, was really with a pastoral heart. He was a pastor at the heart of his being."

One person who came out to mass today was Greensburg resident Kris Azzarello, who said that she will miss this pope.

"I wasn't surprised, because he had been so ill," Azzarello said. "But I thought it was nice that he had made it through Easter Sunday and was able to do the last mass, which is a blessing."

Steve D'Agostino, who was in town from Delaware visiting family for the holiday, said that while this is a sad day for many, the pope is at rest.

"There's just this feeling of emptiness," said D'Agostino. "There is so much craziness in the world, and so many things that you feel sort of uneasy about. Now, we have another emptiness. But the good news is, we know that it will be filled and filled shortly. And that the angels have flown the pope to heaven swiftly."

One couple at the mass was Nat and Melanie Pantalone of Greensburg. They both say that this pope holds a special place in their hearts because, just a few years ago, they not only attended a private mass held by Pope Francis in Rome, but they got to meet and talk with him one-on-one.

"I was a nervous wreck to meet him," Nat said. "But he was just so relaxed, and you were just talking to him. (He was) very comfortable."

"And the one thing he asked us is to pray for him," Melanie said. "We were just in awe of that. Because we should be asking you to pray for us, but no, you pray for me. Very humble. Very patient and he took his time with everybody."

No doubt, masses will continue to be held in Pope Francis' honor as the church continues to mourn its fallen leader.