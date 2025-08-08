Pony League World Series returns to Washington County

The 73rd annual Pony League World Series returned to Lew Hayes Pony Field in Washington on Friday, and the excitement that surrounds the event every year came with it.

Tens of thousands of fans attend the tournament, which has become one of the marquee events in Washington County.

"The city of Washington, the home of Pony League Baseball, has rolled out the red carpet for these kids," said Abraham Key, president of Pony Baseball and Softball. "We have six days of baseball. But every game is important. Every game is exciting."

Ten teams compete in the double-elimination tournament, representing five U.S. states and four countries: Taiwan, Italy, Colombia and Mexico. Two of the teams — the host Washington County and South Hills — represent western Pennsylvania.

"I just think it's great that all the families come together, and all the kids get to meet different teams from across our country and then the international teams," said Jill Boon, whose son plays for the Bay County, Michigan, team that her husband coaches. "They're taking it serious, but they're taking it in stride, and they're having fun, and they're just kinda taking everything all in."

Local fans also enjoy coming out to watch the tournament, citing the 13- and 14-year-old players' pure passion for the game as a major draw.

"I'm very glad it's here," said Washington resident Andy Knight. "It's not far from home. It's good baseball. It's entertaining, and usually a lot of the games are very close. It comes down to the sixth or seventh inning."

Knight's assessment was right on cue, as Simi Valley, California, used a late-inning rally to beat Chinese Taipei 6-5 in the opening game of the tournament on Friday.

"Score three runs, win by one in the last inning, it doesn't get any better than that to start the Pony League World Series," said Key.

While the teams are competing for the title of being the best in the world, there's still a spirit of sportsmanship and cooperation that abounds throughout the tournament.

"I just think the kids get along really well," said Boon. "They have a good time. The parents get along really well. It's just good camaraderie and good relationships made.

"Of course, we want to advance and keep playing, but I just hope the kids make great memories and enjoy their time."