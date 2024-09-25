Signs, flags, and neighborhood divisions in a contentious election year - "It's been upsetting."

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Six weeks from today we will all be waking up on the morning after the election.

A lot can happen between now and then including expanding the divide in the country. That's not just a national story, it's a neighborhood story right here in Pittsburgh.

Do you know your neighbors' politics? It has become a banner year for staking out a position yard by yard.

Drive through just about any neighborhood in Pittsburgh and the surrounding suburbs and you'll see Halloween decorations, allegiances to our favorite sports teams, and now, an increase in political signage, as well.

"It seems like that as soon as somebody puts one sign up, the person across the street has to put one up," said Bill Pifer, a Vice President Kamala Harris supporter.

"Well, I've never seen it advertised as much," added Tony Zikesh, a former President Donald Trump supporter. "You know, most people have had those views, but we never talked about it."

This year, the neighborhood is different. Pifer and Zikesh live about a block apart from one another and agree that it's uncomfortable.

"Horrible, it's terrible, it's one of those things where it just seems like if anybody could be polarized more in one direction, they're polarized," said Zikesh.

"They're all nice people, everybody I know, but there are some people I'm quite surprised at the signs they put up compared to the sign that I have," added Pifer. "You know, like how can you be for that guy?"

Both Pifer and Zikesh live next door to someone on the opposite end of the political spectrum.

"When we talk, it's like we can't even communicate," explained Zikesh. "It's been upsetting."

Zikesh has been in that neighborhood for 50 years and Pifer for 31 and they like their neighbors. They used to have block parties and build bonfires but now, it feels like they're building walls.

"Regardless of who wins, it's not going to be nice," added Pifer.

This year has seen an increase in political signage. They said in years past there were a few, but now there are a lot and that's just a small example of what we see everywhere.

People are passionate and dug in and while they hope the friction will end on November 6, they're concerned it won't.