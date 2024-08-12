Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating social media threat against Ringgold School District

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Social media threat made against Ringgold School District
Social media threat made against Ringgold School District 00:28

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Washington County are investigating a social media threat made against the Ringgold School District.

In a letter sent to parents, district officials say they were made aware of a threat posted on social media against students at the middle school earlier this week.

School is not in session right now, but students go back in about two weeks.

School police and Monongahela Police are now investigating the threat.

The district says that both safety and security are considered of 'the utmost importance.'

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.