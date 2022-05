Police searching for person accused of robbing bank in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in Brookline.

Police say the man gave a note to a teller at the Community Bank located along Brookline Boulevard.

Police say he told the teller he had a weapon but didn't show one.

It's unclear if he got away with any money.