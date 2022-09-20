Police reminding shoppers to be aware of distraction thefts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Bethel Park Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in distraction thefts in grocery and retail stores around the area.

CRIME WATCH ALERT: Our region has seen an increase in distraction thefts from purses in local grocery stores. BPPD took... Posted by Bethel Park Police Department on Monday, September 19, 2022

"Our region has seen an increase in distraction thefts from purses in local grocery stores," the Facebook statement read.

"Women leaving their purses open in their shopping carts are being targeted by organized groups. These suspects work to distract the victim, while the other steals their wallet. By the time the victims reach the register and discover their wallet is missing, the suspects have already used their credit cards at local stores to make thousands of dollars in purchases. In many of these cases, the suspects are female, with foreign accents, and wear hats and face masks to hide their appearance," police added.

The department reminds shoppers to be aware of their surroundings at all times. If you suspect any suspicious behavior, you're advised to contact the police as soon as possible.