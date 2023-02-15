Watch CBS News
Local News

Police recover 2000-pound church bell stolen from Squirrel Hill

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A church bell that weighs approximately 2000 pounds that was stolen from Squirrel Hill has been recovered by Pittsburgh Police.

Early Wednesday morning, police located the bell along Parkwood Road in the city's St. Clair neighborhood.

img-4557.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Brown Ames Church bell, which was cast in 1908, was stolen from the Turner Cemetery.

It's unclear if police have any suspects related to the theft.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 6:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.