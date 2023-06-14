Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Allequippa Street in West Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday on Allequippa Street in West Oakland.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said an investigation is underway after one person was killed and two were injured in the shooting around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said two women were shot and taken to local hospitals. One was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other is in stable condition. Police said a man was also shot and is in critical condition at a local hospital. 

It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

