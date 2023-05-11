Police say man driving under the influence crashed into South Union Township home

Police say person driving under the influence crashed into South Union Township home

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of an SUV crashed into a home in South Union Township on Wednesday night.

Police said the driver was under the influence. The family at the home said their 11-year-old son saw the car's headlights through the living room window before he jumped to safety.

"I'm just so thankful that it went the way it did if this was going to happen," homeowner Nicole Heinbaugh said.

Heinbaugh said it was around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when she and her husband heard a loud boom, felt the home shake and heard their 11-year-old son scream.

"We just heard him screaming for help," she said. "When we got to him, we saw he was cut. But I couldn't comprehend there was a car right there and he's right off to the side of it."

State police said the driver, Roger Lee Lilley of Uniontown, was driving under the influence when his car crossed the center line on Dixon Boulevard, jumped the wall and went careening through the front door of the family's home.

Heinbaugh said she cannot even fathom what would have happened had her son not jumped out of the way,

"Once you see the inside, there are just so many different things that flew," she said. "We definitely had angels."

"I hope justice is served," the boy's father, Bryan Heinbaugh, said. "That's all there is to it."

Police said charges against the driver are pending.