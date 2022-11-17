Police: Man charged with homicide, accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has been charged with homicide and is accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood.

Police were called to a home along Southern Avenue on Wednesday morning and found two men who were stabbed.

One of the victims told police that his brother, identified as 31-year-old Javon Taylor, broke into his and his father's home and grabbed a knife.

Taylor is accused of stabbing the two men. One of them men, identified as 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, who died at the hospital. The other man was last reported to be in critical condition.

According to police paperwork and court records, Taylor fled the scene of the stabbing, but was taken into custody a short time later approximately eight blocks away at a laundromat.

Police say that while being interviewed, Taylor admitted to stabbing the two men because he was 'frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette.'

Taylor is facing a number of charges including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assaukt, burglary, and reckless endangerment.

He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail and was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.