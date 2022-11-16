One person hospitalized in double stabbing on Mt. Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have confirmed to KDKA that one person has been hospitalized after being stabbed at a home on Mt. Washington.
The stabbing happened on Southern Avenue this morning.
Two people were stabbed and their conditions are not known at this time.
Pittsburgh Police homicide detectives are investigating.
