Watch CBS News
Local News

One person hospitalized in double stabbing on Mt. Washington

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have confirmed to KDKA that one person has been hospitalized after being stabbed at a home on Mt. Washington. 

The stabbing happened on Southern Avenue this morning. 

Two people were stabbed and their conditions are not known at this time. 

Pittsburgh Police homicide detectives are investigating. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on November 16, 2022 / 9:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.