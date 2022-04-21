Police make arrest in October 2021 shooting in Lincoln-Lemington

Watch CBS News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody for a shooting that left a man in critical condition in October.

According to a release from Pittsburgh Police, the Fugitive Task Force arrested Brandon West for the shooting that took place in the early morning hours of October 24, 2021.

West is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police found a man shot in the torso around 2:30 a.m. on October 24 around the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue.

