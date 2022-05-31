Police looking for two men suspected of stealing from ATM

White Township, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two suspects who attempted to steal from an ATM.

The two men, who are believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, arrived at the 1st Summit Bank along Oakland Avenue in White Township just past midnight on May 27.

One suspect acted as a lookout as the other man used a crowbar to pry open the ATM in the drive-through lane of the bank.

The suspects were unsuccessful in opening the ATM and no money was reported missing. An estimate of the damage is pending.

Both men were captured on video surveillance wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks as seen below.

Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspects is asked to contact Trooper Scott Genser at 724-357-1960.