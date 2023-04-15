Watch CBS News
Police investigating overnight shooting in Wilkinsburg

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A man is in hospital after he was shot just after midnight in Wilkinsburg. 

The shooting took place not long after midnight on Penn Avenue. 

First responders arrived on the scene and found a man had been shot. 

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. 

Police have not yet named a suspect or what led to the shooting. 

First published on April 15, 2023 / 7:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

