Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating deadly shooting at home of suspect accused of pulling gun on North Braddock pastor

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was found shot to death inside of the home where another man accused of trying to shoot a pastor during a church sermon lives. 

The shooting happened inside of a home along Stokes Avenue.

processed-41e8839c-274b-4ef0-bb79-c1bdafbee915.jpg
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a home in North Braddock. KDKA's Ricky Sayer

Police say that officers from the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department were called about a shooting around 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot to death. 

According to police, Bernard Polite, the man accused of trying to shoot a pastor during a sermon in North Braddock earlier in the day, lives at the home. 

The victim in the shooting has not yet been identified.

It's unclear if Polite is responsible for the shooting inside the home along Stokes Avenue. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 12:35 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.